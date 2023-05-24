Two held on charge of immigration fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The UT police have arrested two persons for immigration fraud. The suspects duped two persons of Rs 22 lakh and gave them fake visa and air tickets.

The suspects have been identified as Vipan Kaushal, alias Karan Sharma (34), a resident of Nawanshahr, and Gurbant Singh (34), a resident of Sangrur.

16 passports, 11 debit cards recovered The police said 16 passports, 11 debit cards and 13 cheque books, besides other documents, had been recovered from them. A cheating case was also registered against Vipan by the Punjab Police in 2020.

The police said two cases of cheating and Immigration Act were registered against them at the Sector 39 police station.

In one of the cases, complainant Kuldeep Singh of Ferozpur had alleged that Vipan, alias Karan, and Preeti, owners of Planet Visa Solution, Sector 37, cheated him of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. However, the suspects provided him fake visa of Canada and air ticket from Delhi.

The police said another complainant, Gurdeep Singh Grewal, a resident of Ropar district, alleged that Vipan, alias Karan, and Preeti had duped him of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. He was also provided with a fake Canadian visa and air ticket.

SP (City) Mridul said during the course of investigation, Vipan was arrested on May 22. During interrogation, Vipan disclosed that he, along with his friends Gurbant Singh and Preeti, was running an immigration firm. Subsequently, Gurbant was also arrested.