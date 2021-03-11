Two held with 2.5-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The CIA team of the Mohali police has nabbed two drug smugglers and seized 2.5 kg of opium worth several lakhs from their possession. The suspects have been identified as 40-year-old Galinder and Raj Kumar, alias Ranu, both residents of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Phase 11 police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in two-day police custody. TNS

I-T Dept holds plantation drive

Chandigarh: As part of "Azadi Ka Amrit MahotsavIconic Week", the Income Tax Department organised a plantation drive at Aaykar Bhawan here on Thursday. The chief guest on the occasion was Parneet Singh Sachdev, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North West Region (NWR). The function was also attended by office-bearers of the CII, Tax Bar and the CA association. Sachdev highlighted the importance of plants and environmental protection. He also inaugurated a "Tree Bank". TNS

Campaign launched

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), in collaboration with the Chandigarh Tourism Department, launched the "Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar" campaign at Sukhna Lake. An awareness rally on environment protection was flagged off by actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh. Volunteers of the CWT distributed over 500 saplings among residents. TNS

Golf tourney from June 15

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will host the 1st Sub-Junior and Junior Golf Tournament at the club on on June 15. There will be a putting and chipping competition for beginners. Interested golfers can register with the organisers before June 12, said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media, CGC.