Two held with 36-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The Crime Branch on Friday arrested two suspected peddlers with 36-gm heroin. Aatish Rubda and Rajat, both residents of Deha Colony in Ambala Cantonment, were nabbed by a team of the Sector 26 Crime Branch at the Majri Chowk in Old Panchkula. A case has been registered at the Sector 7 police station. TNS

Worker hurt at garbage plant

Chandigarh: A sanitation worker suffered serious hand injuries in a mishap at the material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at Dadu Majra here. Roshani’s hand got crushed in a machine at the plant, triggering a protest by workers who alleged negligence on part of the MC. They have demanded Rs 20-lakh compensation and a job for a member of the victim’s family. They have threatened to intensify the protest if their demands were not met.