Two held with 450-litre lahan, 37-litre illicit liquor in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 24

The police have arrested two persons for preparing illicit liquor on their agricultural fields. The police recovered illicit liquor and lahan from them.

The suspects were identified as Manjit Singh and Ranbir Singh, both brothers and residents of Jandheri village. They were produced before a court today which sent them to judicial custody.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Sunday and recovered 450 litres of lahan, 37 litres of illicit liquor, drums, gas cylinder, pipe, a bhatti, and other items used in preparing liquor from the possession of suspects.

The suspects used to prepare liquor in a tubewell room of their agricultural field in Jandheri village and sell it to people in the nearby areas. A case was registered at the Naggal police station.

