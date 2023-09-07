Two held with opium, ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

The police arrested two alleged drug peddlers with different types of intoxicants in the district.

Sukhdev, alias Sukha, of Rajipur village in Pinjore, was found allegedly in possession of 360 gm of opium. He was arrested by the anti-narcotics team from the Pinjore area.

A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

In another case, the crime branch of Sector 19 here arrested Davindra, alias Vicky, a resident of Surajpur, Pinjore, for allegedly possessing 4 kg of ganja.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

#Panchkula #Pinjore