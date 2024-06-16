Two held with stolen tippers

Mohali, June 15
Police arrested two Faridabad residents and recovered two stolen tipper trucks from them. The suspects were identified as Sachin Badhana and Arif Mohammed. Complainant Sanjeev Kumar of Daffarpur said his tipper was stolen from a filling station in Daffarpur on March 19. Similarly, Pinjore resident Nait Ali had reported theft of his vehicle on April 16.
