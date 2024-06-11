Two houses burgled in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two houses have been burgled in the city. Rakesh Thakur, a resident of the village, reported that gold and silver ornaments had been stolen from his house between June 7 and 9. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station and started investigation. Dipender, a resident of Faidan village, reported that a laptop, an LED TV set, a speaker and cash were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS

African students’ Cultural fiesta

Mohali: The African Students Association of Rayat Bahra University (RB-ASA) celebrated International Students Cultural Programme-2024 by showcasing their culture and heritage. Hellen from Tanzania won the title of Miss RB ASA-2024, while Augustine from Liberia won the title of Mr RB ASA-2024. TNS

NCA logs win over Nepal centre

Mohali: Nagesh Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated Nepal Cricket Excellence Centre (NCEC) by 82 runs during the 44th All-India Shaheed Bhagat Singh Cricket Tournament. Batting first, NCA lads posted 174/4 in 25 overs and in reply, the NCEC was bundled out for 92. Prince Thakur of NCA claimed three wickets. In the second match, Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated Faridabad Vitality Cricket Academy by a huge margin of 131 runs. Youngster Cricket Academy defeated CWN Academy by 10 wickets and YMCA Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, recorded a nine-wicket win over CL Champs Cricket Academy. TNS

Vikram Juniors XI defeat SCA

Chandigarh: Rayansh Sood claimed a five-wicket haul to help Vikram Juniors XI defeat Satguru Cricket Academy (SCA) by 61 runs during the 17th Sub Junior Little Champs Trophy. Batting first, Vikram Juniors batters scored 131 in 20.1 overs. Jagmandeep Mavi claimed 5/28, while Manendra (3/48) and Yuvraj Mahajan (2/23) were the other wicket takers for the side. In reply, SCA bundled was out for 70 in 18.2 overs. Sood claimed 5/17, while Veer Sethi and Viaan J claimed two wickets each. TNS

TT meet from June 15

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Players Group will organise the Guru Angad Dev Memorial TT Tournament from June 15 to 16 at the Sector 23 sports complex.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.