Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Two immigration consultants have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly duping eight persons to the tune of Rs 5.95 lakh on the pretext of providing a work visa for Tanzania.

The suspects have been identified as Tajinder Kumar, alias Gaurav (31), a resident of Sector 115, Mohali, and Major Singh, alias Anil Kulkarni (41), a resident of Amritsar, who were operating M/s Universal Travel in Sector 47.

The police said they had received a complaint from Bhupinder Singh, Amar Singh, Mehar Singh, Baljit Singh, Narinder Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nirmal Singh, Mewa Lal, Harbhej Singh and others alleging that the suspects had taken Rs 85,000 from each applicant along with their passports to provide a work visa. However, they neither provided the visa nor returned their money, passport and other documents.

The police had registered a case against the suspects under Sections 406, 420 and 120 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector 31 police station in April. During the investigation, it was found that the suspects had closed their office and had fled.

The police said raids were conducted and both suspects were arrested from Mohali on May 9. They were produced in a court today and remanded in two-day police custody.

The police have recovered 27 passports, three receipt books, a mobile phone, a laptop, six cheque books and a POS machine from the suspects.