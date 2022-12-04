Two in police net for stealing motorcycle

Panchkula, December 3
The police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing a motorcycle.
The suspects have been identified as Akash, alias Haddi, a resident of Buddhanpur village, Sector 16, and Sunil Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.
The police said Monu Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, in his complaint, had stated that he parked his motorcycle outside his house on November 30. When he woke up in the morning, he found his motorcycle missing. He searched for the motorcycle in the locality, but couldn’t find it.
A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 14 police station.
The police said the detective staff arrested two suspects on Friday and recovered the stolen motorcycle from their possession. The suspects were today produced in a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
Stolen bike recovered
