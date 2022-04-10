Two infected in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. There was no fresh fatality, while two patients were cured of the disease. TNS

3 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Three fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Saturday. The active caseload has increased to four. TNS

3 contract virus in Mohali district

Mohali: Three new cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality while one patient got the better of the disease. Meanwhile, a total of 19,89,215 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,29,985 people have been given the first dose and 8,35,391 people the second dose too.