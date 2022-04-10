Two infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. There was no fresh fatality, while two patients were cured of the disease. TNS
3 test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Three fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Saturday. The active caseload has increased to four. TNS
3 contract virus in Mohali district
Mohali: Three new cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality while one patient got the better of the disease. Meanwhile, a total of 19,89,215 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,29,985 people have been given the first dose and 8,35,391 people the second dose too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan
Pak PM not in House during voting | His party members walk o...