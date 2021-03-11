Two ITBP women pugilists felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Two women pugilists from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s 50th Battalion based at Ramgarh near Chandigarh have won bronze medals in the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship that concluded in Istanbul recently.

Head Constable Manisha Moun (24), a native of Matour village in Kaithal district of Haryana, won the bronze in the 57-kg featherweight category, while Constable Parveen (21), a resident Rurki in Rohtak district of Haryana, came third in the 63-kg weight category, said Battalion Commandant Vijay Deswal, who is also the nodal officer of the ITBP boxing team.

Both women boxers were today felicitated by the ITBP Director-General, Sanjay Arora, who presented them with the DG’s Disc and Commendation Roll and a cash award of Rs 1.60 lakh.