Two juveniles among 4 held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Four persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person.

Complainant Shakil Ahmed, a resident of Mauli Complex, had alleged that on May 22, while he was returning from work, some suspects stopped him near the community centre at Mauli Complex and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 500 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene. The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered.

During investigation, suspects Tushar (18) and Rohit (19), both residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, along with two juveniles, aged 16 and 17 years, were nabbed. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from them.

The police said the 17-year-old juvenile had a criminal past. He was booked in a case of robbery in October 2022 and under the Arms Act in April this year at Mauli Jagran police station.