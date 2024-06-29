Two kidnap private company employee from Sector 53

Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, June 28
A civil works supervisor with a private company was kidnapped by two persons from Sector 53 this morning and was released after his acquaintances paid the kidnappers Rs 50,000.
The police received information about the kidnapping around 7:30 am and a team rushed to the spot. Neeraj told the police that JCB operator Vishnu Pandey and supervisor Rohit were working at a site when the two kidnappers arrived there on a motorcycle. They kidnapped Rohit and fled towards Mohali on the motorcycle.
The police said the kidnappers thrashed the victim and later demanded Rs 50,000 from his aquaintances, who transferred the money through UPI. After receiving the money, the kidnappers abandoned the Rohit at some place.
“The victim had been kept hostage by the kidnappers for nearly two hours. He was so scared that he didn’t resist or raise the alarm,” said police sources.
The victim sustained injuries in the head, arms and legs, and was hospitalised.
The sources said the victim was so traumatised that he couldn’t narrate the incident. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area to identify the kidnappers and the motorcycle used in the crime. The sources said both had been identified and raids were being conducted to nab them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul