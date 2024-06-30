Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Chandigarh, June 29
A day after a supervisor from a private company was kidnapped in Sector 53, the UT police arrested Kuldeep (26) and Ajay (28), both residents of Jhampur village, Mohali.
They had kidnapped the supervisor from Spring Park in Sector 53. The suspects, who were in an inebriated condition, had attacked the victim with a brick, blindfolded him, and kidnapped him on a motorcycle.
They had taken him to a forest area and again assaulted him with a bottle. They demanded a ransom of Rs 50,000. The supervisor called up his site manager, Nitin, who transferred the money to the victim via UPI. After receiving the payment, the kidnappers snatched his phone and fled the spot.
The police had registered a case under Sections 364, 365, 384, 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station.
Both kidnappers told the police that they went to a shopkeeper and paid him Rs 15,000 via UPI and got cash in return. The police have recovered the stolen phone, Rs 15,000 and the motorcycle used in the crime. Ajay was involved in a murder case registered in Mohali and an NDPS case filed in Chandigarh.
