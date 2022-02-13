Two killed in accidents in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

A biker (32) died after a vehicle hit him near the PEC lights point on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Laxmikant Mishra. In another case, Jhampur resident Rajesh Kumar (45) died after a tractor hit his two-wheeler around 12:40 pm near the Jhampur barrier. Rajesh and his daughter, Naina (18), were rushed to the GMSH-16 where the doctors declared Rajesh dead on arrival. —