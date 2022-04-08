Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Mohali police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 7

In a major breakthrough, the Mohali police arrested two aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based handler Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, gang. Two pistols, live cartridges and a Tata Safari have been recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, who is operating the Bishnoi group across Punjab, and his close associate Gurpreet Singh, a resident of nearby Dana Mandi Bhikhi in Mansa district.

Divulging details, SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said on April 4, the Mohali police received technical and manual input that Manna, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, was operating his gang across the Punjab from Bathinda, with their associates setting up bases in the tricity area. He said Manna was brought on production warrant in a case registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sadar Police Station in Kurali in 2021.

During his interrogation, Manna revealed that Goldy Brar provided them with three pistols. He further gave information of targets of the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi group.

The SSP said on the basis of information provided by Manna, the police registered a case under the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar police station and arrested Gurpreet Singh, a close associate of Manna, near Jalvayu Tower. Gurpreet was in a white Tata Safari.

SSP Soni said the police recovered two pistols and eight live cartridges from him. He said the investigation also revealed that Gurpreet was in different jails of Punjab from 2014 to 2020 in a murder case registered against him on November 28, 2014, at the Bhikhi police station in Mansa district. While he was in jail, he came into contact with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.