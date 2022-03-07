Two lawyers among four injured in attack at resort

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 6

Four persons, including two lawyers, were allegedly attacked with sticks and iron rods by 10-12 bouncers and the owner of a resort on the Morni road near Nada village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

DBA warns of strike If the police fail to arrest the suspects within 24 hours, we will go on a strike. — Ketan Khurana, General Secretary, Dist Bar Assn, Panchkula

The complainant, Gaurav Sikri, a lawyer and resident of Sector 11, told the police that it was his birthday and he was hosting a party for his colleagues and friends at a resort, Marina Bay, last evening.

“Around midnight, attendants of the resort shifted all guests to a hall. Two hours later, my friends Inder and Chetan tried to re-enter the hall after coming back from the washroom. However, the bouncers didn’t allow them despite repeated requests and subsequently pushed them. Inder and Chetan fell on the ground,” Sikri alleged.

Meanwhile, Abhinav, the owner of the resort, came there and threatened to teach both of them a lesson. Bouncers then started pushing the duo. “On hearing a noise, my two advocate friends Tarun Sharma and Lavish Arora and I rushed to the spot. However, they kept thrashing our friends. Tarun intervened but they charged at him and subsequently attacked me and other guests too. They punched Tarun in the face, which left his upper teeth broken. The accused hit an iron rod on my left arm due to which I suffered a fracture in the elbow,” the complainant said.

“Later, they dragged Tarun outside the resort to the roadside. Somehow, all four of us managed to run away and hide in bushes to save our lives,” he added.

The police were called up and a PCR vehicle reached the spot around 2:30 am. Meanwhile, Gaurav and Tarun were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

The complainant alleged that the suspects also snatched a gold chain Tarun was wearing during the attack.

A case has been registered against the resort owner and Harpal, a bouncer, under Sections 148, 149, 323, 325, 341, 379-B, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO, Chandimandir police station, said they were yet to make an arrest in the case.