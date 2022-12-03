Two lives snuffed out in hit-&-run mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

The police have booked an unidentified car driver for allegedly hitting Rajesh Singh near Deire village around 6 pm on Wednesday. The victim died while the car driver fled the spot. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station.

In another hit-and-run mishap, the police booked a motorcyclist, Gurtej Singh, who is a resident of Patiala, after he hit Nem Chander and fled the spot. The victim died at the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

Man found dead on tracks

Zirakpur: A middle-aged man died after being hit by a train on the Kalka-Ambala railway line on Thursday night. The police have kept the body in the mortuary for the next 72 hours. The body was found lying near the Gazipur railway underpass around 2 am.