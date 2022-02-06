Two lose phones to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. A Ram Darbar resident reported that unknown person ran away after snatching her mobile phone near Kuldeep Army Store, Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Friday. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. In the other case, a cyclist, Vikram Singh of Burail, who works as delivery boy in Sector 47, reported that an unknown person on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near the Sector 32/33/45/46 rotary on Thursday. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34. TNS

Couple dupes lawyer of Rs3L

Chandigarh: An advocate has been duped of Rs3 lakh. The complainant, Anoop Bajwa, an advocate at Judicial Complex, Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleged that Jagadhari resident Rajwinder Singh and his wife cheated him of Rs3 lakh in December 2019 to get him the job of AAG at the High Court. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Basant Panchami celebrated

Chandigarh: Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, celebrated Basant Panchami with fervour here on Saturday. The celebrations began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Suhit Khanra, officiating Principal, followed by Saraswati puja. Students participated in kite flying and kite decoration contests. They showed their creativity by decorating their kites beautifully. The event was conducted by Rajneet Kaur, Ishita Ganjoo and Amandeep Kaur under the guidance of Suhit Khanra.