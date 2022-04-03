Two Maloya men fined for ill-treating cattle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

A local court has imposed a fine on two Maloya residents for ill-treating cattle.

Dharminder Kumar Dogra, Field Inspector of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Sector 38, Chandigarh, had filed complaints against two residents - Rahul and Baldev Singh - residents of Dairy Complex, Maloya, Chandigarh, for commission of offence punishable under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In the complaints filed before the court, he said during a checking on February 27, 2021 in the area of Dairy Complex, Maloya, Chandigarh, it was found that the accused did not provide due space for keeping the cattle/buffaloes and cows on their premises and the space was dirty and unhygienic.

Finding prima facie case punishable under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded guilty and declined trial.

The court said it was disclosed to the accused that they were not bound to make the confession. If they do so, it could be used against them also. Despite that, the accused opted to confess guilt.

This court is of the view that since the accused confessed their guilt with their free will without any duress or threat from any corner, they were accordingly held guilty and convicted under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It ordered them to pay a fine of Rs50 each. Keeping birds and animals in conditions, which are causing discomfort, pain and suffering, is a punishable offence under Section 11 of the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals Act - 1960. If the charges are proved, then the owner of the shops may face a penalty of Rs50. If anyone repeats such cruelty, then the punishment is a fine of up to Rs100 or imprisonment for three months or both.