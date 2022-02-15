Two MC officials hurt during drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Two enforcement wing officials of the Municipal Corporation suffered minor injuries during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 37 here late this evening.

According to officials, Kulbhusan, sub-inspector, and Avtar Singh, zone in-charge, suffered minor injuries on their back when a group of rehri-wallahs forcibly took away their impounded carts.

The two officials, along with a police constable, were carrying out the anti-encroachment drive when the incident took place. After they seized five rehris and loaded these in a truck, a mob of rehri-wallahs gathered there.

They allegedly pushed the two officials. They fell on the ground and suffered injuries. They later took away the impounded carts.

“We have given a complaint to the police in this regard. The injured persons got treatment at a local hospital,” said an official.