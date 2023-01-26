Two men booked in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two men have been booked for assaulting a woman at her Sector 29 residence.

MC House meet on January 30

Chandigarh: UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will address the year’s first meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) House on January 30. Newly elected Mayor Anup Gupta will preside over the meeting. An official said some development agenda would also be taken up at the meeting. Five members will be elected to the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC. There will be no election as only five candidates have filed their nominations. Neha and Prem Lata from the Aam Aadmi Party; Harpreet Kaur Babla and Dalip Sharma from the BJP; and Gurpreet Singh Gabi from the Congress have filed nominations. TNS

Harleen declared best athlete

Chandigarh: Harleen Purewal of PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, claimed gold medal in the shotput and discus throw events during the inter-school athletics championship for girls’ U-19 category. She was declared the best athlete of the event. Another student, Dhairya Pratap Singh won silver medal in shotput and bronze medal in the discus throw event. TNS

