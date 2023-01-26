Two men booked in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Two men have been booked for assaulting a woman at her Sector 29 residence.
MC House meet on January 30
Chandigarh: UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will address the year’s first meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) House on January 30. Newly elected Mayor Anup Gupta will preside over the meeting. An official said some development agenda would also be taken up at the meeting. Five members will be elected to the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC. There will be no election as only five candidates have filed their nominations. Neha and Prem Lata from the Aam Aadmi Party; Harpreet Kaur Babla and Dalip Sharma from the BJP; and Gurpreet Singh Gabi from the Congress have filed nominations. TNS
Harleen declared best athlete
Chandigarh: Harleen Purewal of PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, claimed gold medal in the shotput and discus throw events during the inter-school athletics championship for girls’ U-19 category. She was declared the best athlete of the event. Another student, Dhairya Pratap Singh won silver medal in shotput and bronze medal in the discus throw event. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...