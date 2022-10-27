Two migrant workers robbed

Dera Bassi, October 26
Two migrant workers were beaten up and robbed of cash and phones by two unidentified robbers at a secluded place in Jawaharpur village on Tuesday.
Complainant Lalla, 25, who works as a mason, said he had gone to Jawaharpur to meet his friend Suraj, who works at a factory. After sitting with him for some time, they went to the fields to fetch water. In the meantime, two unidentified youths surrounded them and beat them up before fleeing with mobile phones and Rs 8,000 cash from them.
Lalla said the robbers threatened to kill them if they told anything to anyone.
Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said after receiving information, he visited the spot and started an investigation.
