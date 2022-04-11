Two mobile thieves held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two Ram Darbar residents have been arrested for mobile phone thefts. The suspects have been identified as Raju, alias Totla, and Neeraj. The complainant, Manish Kumar, a resident of Maloya, had reported that three phones were stolen during a ‘Jagran’ organised by them. The police nabbed the suspects with stolen phones. The police said three more mobile phones were later recovered from them. TNS

Nagar Kirtan tomorrow

Chandigarh: Gurudwara Sahib Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sector 29, will organise a Nagar Kirtan on April 12. The Nagar Kirtan will begin from Sector 29 and conclude in Sector 46, after covering various sectors including Sector 30, 28, 19, 22, 34 and 45. TNS

2 arrested for assault

Chandigarh: Two persons named Hardeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Sector 43, have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly assaulting Surjit Singh Walia and his wife with sticks at his residence. A case under sections 452, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC has been registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

PEC’s athletics meet concludes

Chandigarh: Gagandeep Singh emerged as the best athlete in men’s category, while K Payal won the title in the women’s category, on the concluding day of the Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) 73rd Annual Athletics Meet. Pankaj Kumar was named best cyclist. UT Adviser Dharam Pal to the Chandigarh Administrator, awarded the winners along with PEC Director Dr Baldev Setia. He said PEC has some of the best sports infrastructures to facilitate this vision. The men’s chess team won bronze medal in the North Zone Championship and Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Aerospace 1st year, won gold in national level shooting. TNS

PU holds event for faculty

Chandigarh: The fifth day of the faculty development programme on ‘How to develop a Technology’ was organised by the Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Centre. Dr PJ Singh, Chairman and Managing director of Tynor Orthotics, Mohali had a detailed discussion with the participants. TNS

Founder’s day celebrated

Mohali: Yadavindra Public School celebrated its 43rd Founder’s Day on Saturday. Mr Anil Nehru inaugurated the event by lighting of the lamp. Nehru along with the Director Maj Gen TPS Waraich, felicitated students who excelled in sports, academics and extracurricular activities.