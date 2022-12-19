Two more held in hotel firing case

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have nabbed two more suspects — Gurpreet, alias Gavvy, and Sahil — in the December 12 Madanpur hotel firing case. On December 14, Amandeep was arrested and the following day, Yashdeep was nabbed with a weapon used in crime belonging to main suspect Tarun, a resident of Patiala, who is absconding. Three rounds have been recovered. On December 12, five rounds were fired outside a hotel as a group of eight, including a girl, clashed with a hotel employee on being refused a room around 9 pm.

City Hawks Club baseball champs

Chandigarh: City Hawks Club and Mission Club won the Chandigarh State Junior Baseball Championship for Boys and Girls, respectively, which concluded on the Panjab University campus grounds on Sunday. In the boys’ category, City Hawks Club defeated Mission Club to claim the title. CMC, Sector 10, finished third in the event. In the girls’ category, Mission Club claimed the first position, followed by 15-Club at the second position and Baseball Club, Sector 10, at the third position. TNS

Bodybuilding gold for UT cop

Chandigarh: UT police Inspector Satnam Singh bagged a gold medal in the recently concluded 39th Natural Bodybuilding International Mr World Championship in Thailand. Satnam, who is posted as the Station House Officer (SHO), Maloya, brought the laurels by defeating bodybuilders of four countries. Bodybuilders from Thailand, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan participated in this event. TNS

City’s boxing squad selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association has selected the local senior women’s team to participate in the 6th Senior (Elite) Women National Boxing Championship to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from December 19 to 26. The squad members are Simran (48kg), Kajal (50kg), Neha (52kg), Monika (54kg), Aarti Mehra (57kg), Renu (60kg), Neema Khatri (63kg), Mannu (66kg), Sohini (70kg), Pranshu Rathore (75kg), Anu Rani (81kg) and Mehak Mor (81+kg). Virender Dangi and Vishwajeet Singh will be the coaches and Soniya will be the manager. TNS

Amit elected DRT Bar Assn chief

Chandigarh: The annual elections of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association, Chandigarh, were held on December 16 as per the Schedule issued by the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana in Chandigarh. Advocate Amit Rishi has been elected as the president for the second time. Iqbal Mohammed has been elected as the vice-president, Sumit Batra as secretary, Sonal Chabbra as joint secretary and Sumeet Sehgal as treasurer. TNS

72 units of blood donated

Mohali: As many as 72 units of blood were donated at a blood donation camp organised by the Taxi Welfare Association of Punjab at a gurdwara in Phase VIII, Mohali. The president of the association, Harwinder Singh Kurali, said a blood bank team from the PGI, led by Dr Suchit Sachdeva, conducted the camp. TNS