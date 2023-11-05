Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

Mohali, November 4

The police arrested two members of the Canada-based Prince Chauhan gang involved in extorting money from Punjabi singers. They have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh, alias Hemi, and Sukhvir Singh.

A .32 bore pistol and ammunition were recovered from key operative Hemi. Earlier, one pistol was seized from another accused in the case.

On November 3, the police arrested Sukhvir of Kotkapura in relation to an earlier arrested accused. Sukhvir was allegedly involved in providing hideouts, logistics and other support to the accused and helped in their movement from one place to other. Investigation revealed that the gang members had done a recce of residences of some singers who were on their target.

The State Special Operating Cell, Mohali, had registered a case under Sections 384, 506 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act on October 27 in which Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, of Faridkot was arrested and a .30 bore pistol and five live rounds were seized from his possession.

Lovepreet, a key operative of the Bambiha gang, was working on the directions of Prince Chauhan who is operating an extortion gang in Punjab targeting businessmen, influential persons and singers. Taking up the investigation further and working on leads obtained from the interrogation of Lovepreet, the police nabbed Hemi.

Harmandeep Singh Hans, AIG, SSOC, said during a preliminary inquiry, it was learnt that Hemi while working at the behest of gangster Chauhan of the Bambiha gang had made threat calls to some Punjabi singers. Hemi and Lovepreet were provided with arms and ammunition by Chauhan to carry out criminal activities.

