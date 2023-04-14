2 motorcyclists chase Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh on his way home

Mohali, April 13
The life of Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh once again came under threat when two motorcyclists, who had covered their faces, were seen doing a recce of his car.
The activity of the two bikers was caught on a CCTV camera when Aulakh and other members of his group were entering his residential complex, Homeland Heights, in Mohali late on Wednesday night.
In a complaint to the SSP’s office, Aulakh stated that the incident took place when he was returning from Chandigarh. He said two youths riding a bike starting chasing his car and when he entered his residential society, they turned back and escaped.
The Bambiha group had issued a death threat to Aulakh as it claimed that the singer was responsible for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.
SSP Sandeep Garg said the matter was serious and a thorough investigation was being done to trace the youths on the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle and their appearance.
