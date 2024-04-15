Two nabbed, 29 kg ganja recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the local police with 29.842 kg ganja. A team of the ANTF was patrolling cremation ground area at Daria village when one of the accused, identified as Anil Swain, alias Chandan (26), a native of Odisha, was apprehended with 20.342 kg ganja. He was booked under the NDPS Act at the ANTF police station.

During interrogation, Anil revealed Rahul (28), a resident of Panipat, was involved in purchase and distribution of the contraband across the tricity. Rahul was at a housing society in Kharar with 9.5 kg of ganja.

According to the police, Anil sourced ganja from Odisha and sold it in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. “He often travelled by train to escape suspicion,” said a police official.

