Two nabbed, 29 kg ganja recovered

Chandigarh, April 14
Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the local police with 29.842 kg ganja. A team of the ANTF was patrolling cremation ground area at Daria village when one of the accused, identified as Anil Swain, alias Chandan (26), a native of Odisha, was apprehended with 20.342 kg ganja. He was booked under the NDPS Act at the ANTF police station.
During interrogation, Anil revealed Rahul (28), a resident of Panipat, was involved in purchase and distribution of the contraband across the tricity. Rahul was at a housing society in Kharar with 9.5 kg of ganja.
According to the police, Anil sourced ganja from Odisha and sold it in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. “He often travelled by train to escape suspicion,” said a police official.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped