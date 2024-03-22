Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Two residents of Sector 25 have been arrested by the UT police for stealing a heritage manhole cover from Sector 38.

The theft of the heritage cover bearing an impression of the Chandigarh map was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside a house.

A case of theft was registered on a complaint filed by Gurcharan Singh, SDE, Subdivision No. 13, Sector 37.

The police said the CCTV footage of the area was scrutinised that led to the arrest of Prikshit (24) and Neeraj (27). The police said the manhole cover had been recovered from the accused.

An e-rickshaw and a cycle used in the crime had been impounded.

