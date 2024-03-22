Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Chandigarh, March 21
Two residents of Sector 25 have been arrested by the UT police for stealing a heritage manhole cover from Sector 38.
The theft of the heritage cover bearing an impression of the Chandigarh map was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside a house.
A case of theft was registered on a complaint filed by Gurcharan Singh, SDE, Subdivision No. 13, Sector 37.
The police said the CCTV footage of the area was scrutinised that led to the arrest of Prikshit (24) and Neeraj (27). The police said the manhole cover had been recovered from the accused.
An e-rickshaw and a cycle used in the crime had been impounded.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...