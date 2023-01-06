Two nabbed for thrashing student

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two students of the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) for thrashing another student. Complainant Danish Imam, a third-year diploma student, had alleged that two students namely Dev Soni (19) and Gajinderpal Singh had assaulted him in his hostel room. The accused had also filmed the entire incident. TNS

Narpinder wins pageant position

Chandigarh: Narpinder Kaur, a Chandigarh-based IT professional, was declared 2nd runner-up in the “Mrs India My Identity” pageant held in Pattaya, Thailand. As many as 35 finalists were shortlisted for the pageant position. Narpinder says her husband, Iqbaljit Singh, is her biggest support in everything.