Two nabbed with 14K banned pills

Dera Bassi: Two persons have been held with 14,000 banned pills near Handesra. Hans Raj of Kangra, HP, and Anil Kumar of Hamirpur have been booked. TNS
18 challaned for drunken driving
Chandigarh: The UT traffic police set up special checkpoints on the intervening night of December 28 and 29 and challaned 18 motorists for drunken driving. Four vehicles were impounded.
Laurels for PGI eye surgeon
Chandigarh: A poster paper presentation by Dr Jitender Jinagal, a consultant and senior eye surgeon at the PGI, was adjudged the best at “Keracon-22”, a national annual conference on cornea and ocular surface diseases, held in Mumbai recently. The paper dwelt on diagnosis and management of “ocular cicatricial pemphigoid”, which was earlier considered a rare disease in young age. TNS
Essay-writing competition
Chandigarh: Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Sector 15-C, and the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, Chandigarh zone, organised an inter-school essay-writing competition here earlier this week. The objective was to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of Sahibzadas. Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners. TNS
Ira, Arnav in tennis finals
Chandigarh: Top seeds Ira Chadha (girls) and Arnav Bishnoi (boys) have moved into the finals of of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Under 18 National Rankings Championship. In the girls’ U-18 semifinals, Ira defeated fourth seed Ajenika Puri in straight sets 6-4 6-1 while second seed Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu outplayed Delhi’s Ela Pandey 6-3 6-0. In the boys’ U-18 semis, top seed Bishnoi defeated Satvik Singla 6-4 6-1 and third seed Yashasvi Balhara overpowered second seed Yasharth Chadha of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 7-5. TNS
Cricket team leave for Gujarat
Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) has selected a 15-member squad for Col CK Nayudu Trophy scheduled to start from January 1 in Ahmedabad. The team will begin its campaign from January 1 against hosts Gujarat. Squad: Arjun Azad (captain), Harnoor Singh Pannu, Aman, Ayush Sikka, Taranpreet Singh, Paras, Chiragveer Singh, Pradeep Yadav, Mayank Sidhu, Neel Dhaliwal, Mandeep Singh, Mohammad Ashad, Arjun Sharma, Arshnoor Singh, Pannu, Yuvraj Chaudhary. TNS
