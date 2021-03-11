Two nailed for carrying out theft at rice sheller in Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 22

The police today claimed to have nabbed two persons while carryinig out a theft in a closed rice sheller in Raipur Rani.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Sultanpur, and Baljit, a residnt of Barwala in Panchkula district.

The police said Hari Om, a resident of Sector 26, Panchula, in his complaint to the police, said he was running a rice sheller in Raipur Rani, which remained operational from September to March. He said after March, the sheller remained closed. When he checked the unit yesterday, he found two persons carrying out a theft in the unit.

The police arrested the two suspects and registered a case against them under Sections 454, 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.

The police said they would seek two-day police remand for the suspects as during preliminary investigation, the two had revealed that they had carried out a theft in the same sheller earlier too.