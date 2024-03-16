Two newborns die, Panchkula Health Department orders probe

Ravneet Singh
Panchkula, March 15
After the deaths of two newborn babies allegedly due to lapses in providing medical services, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has begun an inquiry into the matter. The deaths took place after the two pregnant women, both residents of Saketri, did not reach the hospital in time. Subhash, Jyoti’s brother-in-law, said she was pregnan, adding that she went into labour on March 3. “An ASHA worker who lives near our house reached our premises. However, despite repeated attempts, we did not get ambulance assistance to take her to the hospital. Later, Jyoti was taken to Sector 6 Government Hospital, where she was referred to PGI-Chandigarh, where the doctors declared the child dead,” he said.
Raja Ram, Anita’s husband, said he was away when his wife went into labour on March 7. “The ASHA worker was late, and we also failed to get an ambulance for a long time. Later, my wife delivered the child on the way to Sector 6 Government Hospital. where the child was declared,” he said.
Panchkula Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said, “We are trying to ascertain if there were any lapses in medical service to the patients,” she said.
