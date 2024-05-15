Two of Jhampur booked over illegal constructions

Mohali, May 14
The district administration has lodged an FIR against two persons from Jhampur village while action has been recommended against nine others from Teera village over illegal constructions in villages adjacent to the Chandigarh boundary.
The area falls under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952. There is a prohibition on new constructions without prior approval.
GMADA (outside MC limits) and local bodies have been asked to take quick action against the illegal constructions, she added.
Apart from that, officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department have been asked to monitor the illegal constructions in the rural belt, particularly land falling in Lal Dora.
The authorities dealing with the regulation on construction have been asked to keep a close vigil on the illegal construction and demolish the same with immediate effect.
DC Aashika Jain said, “In a few cases, demolition has already been done and the list of other illegal constructions is being prepared.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court
Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...