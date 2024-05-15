Two of Jhampur booked over illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

The district administration has lodged an FIR against two persons from Jhampur village while action has been recommended against nine others from Teera village over illegal constructions in villages adjacent to the Chandigarh boundary.

The area falls under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952. There is a prohibition on new constructions without prior approval.

GMADA (outside MC limits) and local bodies have been asked to take quick action against the illegal constructions, she added.

Apart from that, officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department have been asked to monitor the illegal constructions in the rural belt, particularly land falling in Lal Dora.

The authorities dealing with the regulation on construction have been asked to keep a close vigil on the illegal construction and demolish the same with immediate effect.

DC Aashika Jain said, “In a few cases, demolition has already been done and the list of other illegal constructions is being prepared.”

