Two out of three obese kids have fatty liver, says expert

Two out of three obese children have fatty liver, states an expert during an awareness event organised by the division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology at the PGIMER to observe Global Fatty Liver Day.
Sign for cardiovascular diseases
Dr Jyoti Kumari, a DM fellow in Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, gave a presentation to raise awareness about the issue. Fatty liver, which is caused by overweight and obesity, is a warning sign for cardiovascular diseases and leads to a shorter lifespan. Therefore, it is crucial for children and their parents to understand the risks associated with waistline obesity, sedentary lifestyles and consuming non-nutritive calories from sugary and fried foods and drinks, she said.
Dr Sadhana Lal, head, Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Dr Ajay Duseja, prof and head, Hepatology, PGIMER, were present on the occasion. The event aimed to educate parents and children about the dangers of fatty liver and obesity in children and adolescents.
The presentation emphasised that two of three obese children have fatty liver and highlighted the importance of improving lifestyle habits to combat the condition. Dr Jyoti explained that medication was not always necessary as lifestyle changes could effectively address fatty liver during childhood.
At the end of the event, children, including adolescents and pre-adolescents, present on the occasion pledged to avoid junk food, limit screen time and engage in more outdoor activities.
