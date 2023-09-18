Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Panchkula, September 17
Officials of the Excise and Taxation Department, on the directions of the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), RK Chaudhary, today conducted a special checking at two clubs having liquor licences.
The checking team found the two clubs —The White (ALMAS), Sector 8; and M/s Mata Kalka Hotels and Club (Play N Pause) — were found running beyond the prescribed time limit. The department will start the process for cancellation of their liquor licences.
The permissible time for running club operations is till 2 am.
They would continue surprise checking in the coming days, said Chaudhary.
