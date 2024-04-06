Two Pinjore men get 7-yr RI for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 5

The court of Sessions Judge Ved Parkash Sirohi here convicted two persons in an attempt-to-murder case registered in Pinjore in 2019 and awarded them seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

A fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on each of the convicts, identified as Rahul (22) and Sahil (19), alias Ashish, of Marranwala in Pinjore.

The police had registered the case on a complaint of Neelam Gupta of Marranwala, who had stated that her husband Sunil Gupta, a labour contractor in Barotiwala, was grievously injured in an attack over a trivial issue.

The court held the duo guilty of commission of offences under Sections 307 and 325, read with Sections 34 and 506 of the IPC.

