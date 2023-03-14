Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 13

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Mohali-Landran road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (36) and Parminder Singh Harry (28) of Patiala. Both were returning home from the Mohali side when their car collided with a truck coming from the Banur side near Raipur village around 2:30 am. The car was badly damaged and the victims were extricated from its mangled remains with difficulty. Naresh was the owner of an eatery in Patiala. They were rushed to the Phase 6 hospital in Mohali where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The truck driver fled the spot. The Saneta police have impounded the truck and booked the absconding driver under Section 279, 337, 427 and 304-A of the IPC at Sohana.