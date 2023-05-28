Two rob man of Wallet, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for robbing a man. Kundan Kumar of Kansal, Mohali, reported that two persons robbed him of his wallet containing Rs 2,200 near the rally ground in Sector 24 on Friday. The police registered a case at the Sector 11 police station and later, arrested both suspects, identified as Ajay, alias Fandi (25), and Rajesh Kumar (29), both residents of Sector 25. TNS

Mobile snatched from woman

Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched the mobile phone of a woman near a temple at Palsora village. The police have registered a case on a complaint filed by the victim.