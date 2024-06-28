Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

Two unidentified youths robbed a jeweller of 100 gm (10 tolas) gold at gunpoint in Phase 10 this afternoon.

The robbers pointed a gun at Gitanjali, owner of GK Jewellers, who was at the counter, and took away jewellery and cash. Locals said the robbers had put on fake beards to conceal their identity. They came on a scooter but left it at the spot after robbing the jeweller.

Phase-10 SHO Naveenpal Singh said, “The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the shop. Further investigation is on.”

After the incident, several jewellers of the city gathered at the spot and slammed the police for the deteriorating law and order situation. They said crime was on the rise in the city.

Sarabjit Singh Paras said, “We have talked to the victim’s family and they are in a state of fear. We have written several times to the Chief Minister and the Mohali SSP, demanding increased patrolling and enhanced security for the jewellers as they are the most vulnerable lot, but nothing has happened. The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day.”

The police claimed that the robbers’ scooter, which had a Mohali registration number, was a stolen two-wheeler and the pistol appeared to be a toy gun. In CCTV footage of the area, the robbers are seen running through the market area.

Ironically, a number of policemen were deployed just 200 metre from the spot near the PCA Stadium, where a musical concert marking the final of the Sher-e-Punjab Cup was underway.

