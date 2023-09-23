Two robbed at gunpoint in Zirakpur

Mohali, September 22
Two freelance photographers of Dhanas were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint by three unidentified youths on Thursday. Victims Surjit and Rahul told the police that the accused snatched their cameras and equipment worth Rs 7 lakh near the Zirakpur main market around 2 am on Thursday.
They said they were returning from a marriage assignment on their motorcycle when they were chased by the trio and stopped on their way underneath a flyover. One of the accused pointed a pistol at the rider while another held the pillion rider at knifepoint, Surjit said.
The police had not registered an FIR in the case until Friday. An investigation was being conducted, a police official said.
