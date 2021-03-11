Two robbers were in touch with realtor

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, June 11

The prime accused in the Rs 1-crore loot from a Dera Bassi realtor, Ranjodh Singh Gill, a Zira native, was sent to five-day police remand today. The police said a manhunt was on for the rest of the suspects.

The mastermind of the broad daylight robbery, Gill was arrested from his flat in Railway Vihar Society, VIP Road, yesterday.

Investigation revealed that Ranjodh and one of his accomplices, Maninder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had planned the robbery. The duo stay together at the flat in Zirakpur.

Gill and Maninder had been in touch with realtor Harjit Nagpal in connection with purchase of a showroom on VIP Road for past sometime and had visited his office several times.

On June 9, Ranjodh, Maninder and two of their colleagues visited Nagpal’s office to conduct a recce. But the next day, Gill allegedly made an excuse, saying he had to go to Gurgaon. So, he sent Maninder and others to meet Nagpal. Maninder and his accomplices sat at Nagpal’s office for close to one-and-a-half hour and waited for the right time as some other persons were present there. Maninder asked them to get ‘samosas’ and something to drink for all as he said he was feeling hungry. When other persons left the office, the suspects pointed a pistol at Nagpal and snatched his bag.

The Dera Bassi DSP, Gurbakhshish Singh, said the robbery was planned by Gill and Maninder. Their other accomplices were also involved in the crime, the DSP added.