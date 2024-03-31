Two sentenced to 10-yr jail in drug case

Chandigarh, March 30
A local court has sentenced two accused identified as Satish Kumar and Avtar Singh to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an NDPS case registered eight year ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict. As per the prosecution, a team of the NCB arrested the accused on August 11, 2016, near Sector 43 bus stand with 2.7 kg opium.
The accused had concealed opium inside their slippers. The NCB team recovered the contraband after slicing slippers. After investigation, the NCB filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding prima facie-case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
Kailash Chander, special public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing arguments, the court awarded the sentence to both the convicts.
