Two snatchers get 5-year rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 10,000 each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Jagdeep Sood, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has sentenced two persons - Ishrar Khan and Shahne-Alam, alias Aslam, - to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment each after convicting them in a snatching case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both accused.

The police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Basant Lal on March 22, 2021 for the offences punishable under Sections 379-A, 356 and 411 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station.

Basant Lal said his wife, Kiran Devi, was going to the Burail market, Chandigarh, on the day of the incident. When she reached near House No. 266 in Sector 45-A, two-motorcycle-borne persons came near her. One of the motorcyclists snatched her gold chain. His wife raised an alarm, but the accused managed to flee with half of the gold chain. The remaining part of the chain fell on the road.

After the completion of the investigation, a challan against the accused was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 379-A, 356/34 and 411/34 of the IPC, to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that they were falsely implicated in the case, while the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced both accused to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment. The court said Kiran Devi not only identified the accused being the snatchers, but also the snatched gold chain was also recovered from their possession on her identification.

Meanwhile, the court also convicted both accused under Section 413 of the IPC and sentenced them to undergo five-year RI each in a separate case. The police arrested both accused with a stolen bike in 2021.