Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 16

A food delivery boy was stabbed and robbed of cash and mobile phone by three unidentified armed youths near Jhampur village near Balongi here early on Tuesday.

Victim Anoop Singh sustained 11 stab injuries, three of them deep wounds, after two knife-wielding assailants attacked him half a kilometre from his house at Jhampur around 2 am. He was returning home after delivering a parcel in the Jujhar Nagar area.

The victim was admitted to the PGI, where his condition was stated to be stable. After waylaying the bike-borne youth, the assailants snatched his phone and Rs 8,000 in cash before pushing him into the fields.

The victim managed to reach home on his bike and his family rushed him to the hospital. Anoop sustained stab injuries in the abdomen, nose, chest and back.

A case under Sections 307, 379-B, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station today.

DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur said: “The police were scouring the CCTV footage of the area and the suspects are expected to be nabbed soon.”

