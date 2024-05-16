Two staffers of outsource firm held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Vigilance Cell of the UT police has arrested two employees of an outsourcing agency for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 in bribe from an employee working at Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have busted a bribery-cum-extortion racket run by officials of V Inspirer Facility Private Limited.

Officials of the cell said they had received a complaint against Kuldeep, who is employed as supervisor, for demanding Rs 20,000 in lieu of continuing the services of the complainant, who worked as peon at the ICCC.

A trap was laid and Kuldeep arrested while he was accepting Rs 10,000 in bribe at his office. The officials said Kuldeep took the money on the behalf of Mohan Jangra, operations manager of the company, who was also arrested.

The investigation revealed that some workers, who had refused to pay bribe, were fired.

A case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 384 &120-B of the IPC has been registered. Further investigation into the alleged role of the company and other persons in the racket is going on, said the official.

