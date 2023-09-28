Two steal papers from police station, booked

Mohali, September 27
The police have booked two Kumbhra youths for allegedly stealing documents from the case file on a rape accused from the Phase 8 police station. Investigating officer (IO) Narinder Kumar, the complainant, stated that he had arrested a man accused of rape, Gorav of Kumbhra village, after a case of sexual assault was registered against him on November 10 last year.
IO Narinder had just finished documentation in connection with the case when he got a phone call. When he got off the phone, he found that the documents pertaining to the case were missing.
On scouring the footage of a CCTV camera installed at the station, cops found that Gorav’s brother, Saurav, and a relative, Shivam, had stolen the papers. A case was registered under Sections 379, 186 and 120-B of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station on September 26.
