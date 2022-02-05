Two succumb in Mohali, 231 contract virus

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

Two more persons succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,131 in the district.

The deceased have been identified as an 82-year-old woman from Mohali and a 55-year-old woman from Balongi village. Both were comorbid and had been vaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, the district had witnessed 231 fresh cases, pushing the overall tally 94,287, while 688 patients were cured of the disease.

Among the new cases, one came from Banur, five from Lalru, six from Kurali, nine each from Dera Bassi and Gharuan, 14 from Boothgarh, 33 from Kharar, 52 from Dhakoli and 102 from the Mohali (Urban) area.

So far, 90,712 of the total 94,287 patients have got the better of the virus.

There are 2,444 active cases in the district.