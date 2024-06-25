Two thieves nabbed, 16 vehicles recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Two vehicle thieves have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police, which has led to the recovery of 15 two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw. The accused have been identified as Monu and Suraj, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

The police said following a tip-off a naka was laid near Dhanas. During checking a motorcycle was stopped and during verification the registration number of the motorcycle was found to be fake. Later, it was discovered that the two-wheeler had been stolen from Dhanas in October last year.

The police said both accused had been arrested and after investigations more vehicles were recovered. A total of 16 vehicles, including 11 motorcycles, four scooters and an e-rickshaw had been recovered.

The police said both accused, who are unemployed, used to steal vehicles for joy ride and later abandon them at different places.

