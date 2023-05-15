Two-time unlucky, CSCL to meet prospective agencies

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 14

For the second time, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) failed to find a bidder for a tender to monetise its vacant optical fibre cable (OFC) duct network.

CSCL officials have now decided against calling a fresh tender for now. It is now going to hold a meeting with prospective agencies to know their requirements. On the basis of suggestions, amendments will be made in the tender document before seeking bids again.

The CSCL hopes to lease out its vacant duct to telecom companies on a revenue-sharing model basis. Besides generating revenue, the move is aimed at reducing damage to government utilities and inconvenience caused to general public due to repeated digging up of roads. The CSCL expects to earn Rs 25 crore under the project in the 2023-24 fiscal.

According to officials, the CSCL had laid 240 km of OFC for CCTV cameras, which are connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). At that time, two ducts were laid. While one was used for laying CCTV cables, the second had been lying unused. To monetise its vacant duct, the CSCL got approval from its Board of Directors to lease it out to various companies. Telecom operators may use the duct to lay cables or sublet it to another party. The CSCL will be paid on a per km cost basis by the highest bidder.

The civic body has collected over Rs 17 crore in permission fee from various telecom operators for laying underground cables in a few months. Fee started to come in after the corporation began a campaign to snap illegal overhead cables. Overhead cables not only pose risk to commuters, but are also an eyesore. Chandigarh Tribune has also been running a campaign against the menace.

Infra meant for CCTV project